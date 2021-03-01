Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 573,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after buying an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $137.55 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $145.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

