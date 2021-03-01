Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $50.34 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

