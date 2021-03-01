Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.07 Million Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

