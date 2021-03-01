Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 37,163 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 29.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in CDK Global by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $50.14 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

