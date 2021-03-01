Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.10 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,270,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after acquiring an additional 513,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 452,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 336,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 232.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,982 shares of company stock worth $244,348. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.