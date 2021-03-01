Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.16 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 886,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150,746 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

