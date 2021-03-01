Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $44.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,655,126.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $311,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,673,545 shares of company stock worth $610,167,026. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

