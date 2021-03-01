Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $155.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.48.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

