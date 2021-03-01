Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $95.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.14. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

