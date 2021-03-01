Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

LUMN stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

