Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,163 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,907,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1,072.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $179.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.03. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $191.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

