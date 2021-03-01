Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 5,975 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME stock opened at $97.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

