Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Zendesk by 24.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 115.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $14,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -93.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $808,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $981,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $3,280,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,966.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,804 shares of company stock worth $15,021,701 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.