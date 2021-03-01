Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $28,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,852,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $879,120,000 after acquiring an additional 104,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $189.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

