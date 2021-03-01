imbrex (REX) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, imbrex has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $180,206.11 and $5,035.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00790167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044725 BTC.

About imbrex

REX is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

