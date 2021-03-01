IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$37.99 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. IMI has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.