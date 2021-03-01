IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

IMIAY remained flat at $$37.99 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. IMI has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

