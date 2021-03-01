Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 1,012,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,195,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $284.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

In related news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,537.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William C. Martin sold 68,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $627,212.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $293,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,685,713 shares of company stock worth $38,236,385. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Immersion by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Immersion by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

