Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) were down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 3,073,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,516,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

