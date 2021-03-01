Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.62

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 229332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

