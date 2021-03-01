IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $4.32. IMV shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 5,599 shares.

IMV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Get IMV alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $241.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in IMV in the third quarter valued at $17,760,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in IMV in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IMV by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IMV by 31.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IMV in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.