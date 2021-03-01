Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,158 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,769 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.57% of Independent Bank worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $85.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

