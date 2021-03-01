Independent Research Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €184.00 Price Target

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective from Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €185.75 ($218.53).

VOW3 opened at €173.02 ($203.55) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €175.48 ($206.45). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €159.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

