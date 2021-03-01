Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:ISMAY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.60. Indra Sistemas has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

