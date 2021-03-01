INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €38.00 by Independent Research

INDUS (ETR:INH) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INH. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

ETR:INH traded down €0.50 ($0.59) on Monday, reaching €33.35 ($39.24). 14,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.56. The firm has a market cap of $815.42 million and a PE ratio of -33.55. INDUS has a 12 month low of €20.75 ($24.41) and a 12 month high of €35.10 ($41.29).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

