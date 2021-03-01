Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

OTCMKTS IDEXY traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $16.64. 444,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,163. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.