Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:ITACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 8th

Industrial Tech Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:ITACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 8th. Industrial Tech Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 9th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ITACU stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITACU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

