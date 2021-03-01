Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 2,082,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,015,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.