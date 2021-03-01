Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $381.83 million, a PE ratio of 277.88 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

In other news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock valued at $148,613,563. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

