ING Groep’s (ING) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.12. 413,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,044. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 85.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 80.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

