Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Boosted by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 120.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up approximately 3.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Ingredion worth $66,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 24.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $132,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $90.54. 4,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $93.25.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.