InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.45

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.45 and last traded at $72.77, with a volume of 77427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.96.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $25,214,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 206.1% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $13,404,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 143.2% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 628,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 370,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $12,399,000. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.
InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.