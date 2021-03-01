InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.45

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.45 and last traded at $72.77, with a volume of 77427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get InMode alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $25,214,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 206.1% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $13,404,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 143.2% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 628,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 370,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $12,399,000. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.