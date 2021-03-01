Innergex Renewable Energy’s (INGXF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

INGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:INGXF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.