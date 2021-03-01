Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Innospec worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 25.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $100.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $105.50.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.