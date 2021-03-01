Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IIPR. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

IIPR stock opened at $195.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.89. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after acquiring an additional 245,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 399,236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

