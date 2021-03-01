Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inogen in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.16 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Inogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Inogen by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,990.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,040 in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

