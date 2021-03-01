Inogen, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Inogen stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.16 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $56.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inogen by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Inogen by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inogen by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,112.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

