InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in February

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the January 28th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of InPlay Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

