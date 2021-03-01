Insider Buying: Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arconic stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,683. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,840,000 after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arconic by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,384,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,221 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Arconic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arconic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arconic by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.