Insider Buying: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CAR stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 62,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,296. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 766.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,779 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.