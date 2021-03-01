Insider Buying: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shaun Noll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Shaun Noll acquired 15,500 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $45,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Shaun Noll acquired 10,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00.

Shares of DRTT stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.63.

DRTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

