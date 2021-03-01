Insider Buying: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $20.34. 1,579,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,982. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after buying an additional 152,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 392,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 103.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.