Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells 2,812 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,812 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $156,150.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,995.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.89. 656,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,522. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

