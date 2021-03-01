Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells 695 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $24,067.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 28th, Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22.

On Monday, December 28th, Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $89,001.26.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,747. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $965.38 million, a PE ratio of 586.50 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

