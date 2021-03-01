Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Joshua Harris sold 186,363 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $9,547,376.49.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Joshua Harris sold 34,100 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,739,782.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Joshua Harris sold 159,354 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $8,192,389.14.

On Friday, February 12th, Joshua Harris sold 112,943 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $5,789,458.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $14,117,140.80.

On Friday, February 5th, Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,452,891.50.

APO stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $50.38. 756,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,975. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,051,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,525,000 after purchasing an additional 498,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

