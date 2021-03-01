Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Major Shareholder Sells 4,713 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 4,713 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $306,627.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,266,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,670,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Main Street Banking Partners L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BancFirst alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,001.06.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.61. 5,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BancFirst by 197.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.