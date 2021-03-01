Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,253,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $2.47 on Monday, reaching $95.87. 7,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $100.49.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

Several analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 132,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

