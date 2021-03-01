Insider Selling: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) EVP Sells 35,415 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $675,718.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,796.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Paul Latek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of Gray Television stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of Gray Television stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70.

On Friday, December 11th, Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of Gray Television stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,372,828.80.

Gray Television stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 467,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

