Insider Selling: HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HSTM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.36. 5,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,903. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $740.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 323.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 29.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 195.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

