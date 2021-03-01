Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 364 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Alexander Chriss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $16.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $406.78. 100,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,887. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.62 and its 200-day moving average is $352.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

